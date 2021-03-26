Pennsylvania woman shot and killed in road-rage incident on I-95 in North Carolina, police say

Authorities in North Carolina say that a Pennsylvania woman has died after being shot in a road rage incident on Interstate 95 as she and her husband drove to the beach.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that authorities were still searching for her killer on Thursday.

The shooter was driving a silver or gray, 2010 model Chevy Malibu or Impala with tinted windows. It also possibly had chrome around the window frame.

The Robeson County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the woman who died was Julie Eberly, 47 of Manheim, Pennsylvania. Her husband, Ryan Eberly, was not injured.

Authorities said the Eberly vehicle unknowingly came close to the shooter’s vehicle while merging into another lane.

"The suspect rolled down his window and fired multiple shots into the passenger door, one of which struck Julie Eberly," the release said.

The car she was in was heading south near Exit 22, north of Lumberton. The city is south of Fayetteville and near the South Carolina state line.

"This was an innocent family from Pennsylvania headed to the beach for a vacation," Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. "Thankfully they had left their six children at home with grandparents but now these kids have to live with the thought of their mother being murdered ... in such a cowardly and senseless way."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 910-671-3170 or email sheriff@robesoncoso.org.

