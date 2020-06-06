Police: Woman shot in face during double shooting in Fairhill
FAIRHILL - Authorities say a man and a woman were injured during a double shooting Saturday afternoon in Fairhill.
According to police the shooting happened on the 2900 block of Waterloo Street just after 5 p.m.
A 33-year-old man and woman were driven to Episcopal Hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say the woman was shot once in the right side of the face and the man was shot in the leg and buttocks.
Both victims are reportedly in stable condition.
No word on what sparked the shooting. Police have not identified a suspect at this time.
