Police: Woman shot in foot in Kensington, arrived at hospital in rideshare hours later

A woman is in the hospital after police say she was shot in the foot while standing on a street corner with friends in Kensington Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. at Kensington and Allegheny avenues.

Police say the victim, a 36-year-old woman showed up at Penn Presbyterian medical center in a rideshare vehicle around 8:30 a.m. with a gunshot wound to her foot.

According to investigators, the victim claimed she was standing with friends on the corner when someone started shooting.

She was listed in stable condition.

Police say they have not been able to locate ballistic evidence at the scene. No arrests have been made at this time.

