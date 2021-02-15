Police: Woman shot, killed inside apartment in Logan

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed inside an apartment in the city’s Logan section.

It happened on the 900 block of North Warnock Street around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the 47-year-old woman was shot multiple times throughout her body and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say she knew her shooter.

An arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

