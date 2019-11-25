Police: Woman shot, killed inside Huntingdon Valley home

article

Lower Moreland police are investigating after a woman died following a shooting inside a Huntingdon Valley home

It happened on the 2300 block of Dale Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say the victim was taken to Abington Hospital where she she died.

According to police, the homicide appears to be domestic and there's no threat to the public. A suspect has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.