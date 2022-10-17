Police: Woman strikes 3 teenage girls while trying to flee fight at New Jersey apartment complex

article

A woman is facing attempted murder charges after police say she hopped a curb and struck three teen girls while trying to flee a large fight near a New Jersey apartment complex.

Officers from the Glassboro Police Department were called to the Hollybush Apartment complex around 4:30 p.m. Monday for reports of a large fight.

When officers arrived, investigators say a woman who was involved in the fight entered her vehicle and intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles.

She hopped a curb and struck three teen girls between 13-16-years-old who police say weren't even involved in the earlier altercation.

The girls sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The unnamed drive then tried to flee the apartment complex but she was stopped by police and placed under arrest.

Authorities say she was charged with three counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and numerous motor vehicle violations.