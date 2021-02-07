Police: Woman struck, killed trying to aid injured animal in Cherry Hill

article

Police say a New Jersey woman trying to get an injured animal out of the road was struck and killed by a car last week.

Cherry Hill police said the 27-year-old Medford woman tried to go to the aid of the animal at about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Route 70. Police said she was struck by a car and died.

The 24-year-old Voorhees man driving the car remained at the scene and cooperated with officers.

Police didn’t release the names of those involved and didn’t say what kind of animal was involved. Cherry Hill police and Camden County prosecutors are investigating.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter