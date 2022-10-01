Expand / Collapse search

Police: Young woman struck, killed in hit-and-run walking on Tacony street

By FOX 29 Staff
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Woman killed in hit-and-run.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run claimed a young woman's life early Saturday morning.

A 22-year-old woman was walking on Robbins Street when police say she was struck by a vehicle just before 3 a.m.

She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver fled the scene, but there is no description of the vehicle at this time.