Police: Young woman struck, killed in hit-and-run walking on Tacony street
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a hit-and-run claimed a young woman's life early Saturday morning.
A 22-year-old woman was walking on Robbins Street when police say she was struck by a vehicle just before 3 a.m.
She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the driver fled the scene, but there is no description of the vehicle at this time.