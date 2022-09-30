Trevose man arrested, charged with numerous crimes related to sexual assault of a child

article

A Trevose man has been arrested and charged with crimes related to a sexual assault of a child.

Gerald Malloy was taken into custody September 29 by Bensalem police after he went to Neshaminy Mall for a sexual encounter with a 12-year-old child.

According to officials, Malloy used a dating app and solicited a 12-year-old boy for a sexual encounter. He then sent sexually explicit photos and asked the child to send similar photos to him.

The conversation moved on to text messages, where he was explicit about what he wanted to do with the 12-year-old. Malloy then set up a meeting for a sexual encounter.

Bensalem police were at Neshaminy Mall when Malloy arrived and they took him into custody.

Officials say no child was physically assaulted or at the mall when Malloy was arrested.

Malloy is charged with Involuntary Deviant Sexual Intercourse with a Child, Unlawful Contact or Communication with a Minor, Statutory Sexual Assault, as well as numerous other related charges. He was arraigned and is being held in the Bucks County Correctional Facility on 10 percent of $500,000. Officials went on to say other conditions for Malloy’s bail were that he not have any unsupervised contact with minors or unsupervised use of the internet.