Disney park guests reportedly pooping while waiting in long ride lines: 'WTF?'

Some guests are reportedly unable to control their bowels while waiting hours in long lines at Disney theme parks.

"I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] – someone let their kid take a dump on the floor, and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?" one poster claimed on Reddit, according to news outlet SFGATE.

Another person claiming to be a park employee on the r/WaltDisneyWorld subreddit chimed in to verify the claim about the Star Wars-themed ride, writing, "For the sceptics [sic]… this actually happened. Fun fact: this was one of 3 s--- related incidents at Rise [of the Resistance] today."

The poster added that the "less fun fact" was that they were present for all three incidents.

Another person claiming to be an employee shared their own experience on a separate thread, writing, "Bodily fluids no longer bother me after working at Disney. Let's just say that the attraction I work at has what the cast ended up dubbing 'the poop hall' because of the amount of times guests have gone in there and pooped. We even put up a camera and it didn't stop it."

The claims didn't end there.

Another person claiming to be a CM or "cast member" chimed in to confirm their own experience with the "poop hallway," writing that mention of it gave them "war flashbacks."

"I dealt with way too many bodily fluids at that dang attraction," they added.

Another chimed in to confirm that kids are not the only ones behind the shenanigans, claiming they witnessed adult-sized human fecal matter after leaving the Pop Century Resort in Buena Vista.

Some on the subreddit called for guests to be permanently banned if caught. Others asked whether the incidents were accidents or intentional, suggesting a child could have simply gone in their pants, and it somehow ended up on the ground, perhaps with underwear.

"No underwear, just left the pile," one redditor replied.

According to multiple outlets, former Disneyland custodial workers Ken Pellman and Lynn Barron wrote about the disgusting discoveries in their book "Cleaning the Kingdom: Insider Tales of Keeping Walt’s Dream Spotless," where they described a "Human Code H" for incidents involving human waste.

"Code H," according to the authors, initially stood for "horsecrap" in reference to cleaning up after horses that littered the streets, but the human variation was later adopted.

Fox News Digital requested comment from the Walt Disney Company but did not receive an immediate response.