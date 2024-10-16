Popeyes employee stabs customer after food order dispute in Philly location: police

A fight between a customer and an employee led to a stabbing inside a Popeyes in Philadelphia's Ogontz section Tuesday night.

Police say the 28-year-old man was picking up his order at the Broad Street location when he started arguing with one of the workers.

The 34-year-old employee pulled a knife when the customer started to assault them, according to authorities.

The customer was stabbed several times in the side and head.

Officers found him by following a blood trail to a home about a block away.

He is said to be in stable condition at a hospital, where he is being held for questioning.

"We’re holding him as a suspect at this time since we’re told the reason he was stabbed is because he was assaulting at least one or two of the Popeyes employees," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

A manager told police there were about eight employees inside the restaurant, which was about to close.

Police say the stabbing was caught on interior surveillance cameras.