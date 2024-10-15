Suspect identified in hit-and-run that injured 3 nurses, shooting victim: police

The Philadelphia Police Department has released an image of the suspect sought in a hit-and-run crash that injured three Penn Presbyterian nurses and a shooting victim on Saturday, October 12.

Police say the suspect is 20-year-old Jaadir Goodwyn.

The incident occurred around 4:22 a.m. in the ambulance bay area of Penn Presbyterian Hospital, located on the 3900 block of Powelton Avenue.

Police say a silver Jeep Cherokee driven by Goodwyn struck four individuals who were in the bay, resulting in critical injuries.

The following three victims who are nurses at the hospital have been identified as:

A 37-year-old man , who suffered injuries to his legs and is listed in stable condition.

A 51-year-old man, who suffered injuries to his head and back and is listed in stable condition.

A 36-year-old man, who suffered facial injuries and internal bleeding. He is listed in critical condition.

Police say the fourth victim, who was being transported to the hospital by Goodwyn in the Jeep Cherokee, was shot on the 1300 block of Belmont Avenue.

He arrived suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body.

The shooting victim is a 28-year-old man. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout the body and he may have suffered an additional head injury as the Jeep fled the scene.

He is listed in critical condition.

All four victims are being treated at Penn Presbyterian.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).