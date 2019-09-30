Pornography plays on I-75 electronic billboard in Auburn Hills

Police are investigating after drivers traveling through Auburn Hills were stunned to see a pornographic video playing on an electronic billboard.

Auburn Hills police say the video played on the billboard along Interstate 75 near Michigan highway 59 for about a half-hour Saturday night before police contacted the company that owns the billboard and the images were removed.

The calls started around 11 p.m. Saturday and Auburn Hills Police officers were sent to the scene. They then contacted the billboard operators, Triple Communications, to shut down the screen.

Triple Communications is owned by Triple Investment Group, the same owners of the Pontiac Silverdome property. Police said the company officials are cooperating with investigators.

It appears from one twitter video posted (which we can't link to or embed) that the billboard is double-sided, meaning that people from directions of I-75 were able to see the pornography.

Police say multiple people called 911 after seeing the explicit video, which played for about 15 or 20 minutes.

Police are investigating how the images ended up on a billboard, including whether someone hacked into the electronic sign's system.

It's not known if the screen was hacked or if an employee of the billboard company displayed the pornography. Either way, charges could be filed. Promoting pornography and/or promoting pornography for minors is a violation of an Auburn Hills local ordinance with a possible penalty of 90 days in jail and/or a $500 fine.

A Twitter search reveals multiple videos of what was seen...most of which we can't show you here.

Here's a one-second clip that IS safe for work:

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.