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Man shot and killed in broad daylight shooting in Kensington: police

Published  May 27, 2026 12:07 PM EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Police say a man was shot to death on Thayer Street in Kensington on Wednesday morning.
    • Officers found the victim on the street and brought him to Temple Hospital where he died.
    • No arrests have been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Wednesday in Kensington.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of Thayer Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds and brought him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported and police have not shared a description on a possible suspect.

The Source

  • Information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

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