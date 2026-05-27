Man shot and killed in broad daylight shooting in Kensington: police

The Brief Police say a man was shot to death on Thayer Street in Kensington on Wednesday morning. Officers found the victim on the street and brought him to Temple Hospital where he died. No arrests have been reported.



Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Wednesday in Kensington.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of Thayer Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds and brought him to Temple University Hospital where he died.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been reported and police have not shared a description on a possible suspect.