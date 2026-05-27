Man shot and killed in broad daylight shooting in Kensington: police
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in broad daylight Wednesday in Kensington.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 600 block of Thayer Street around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a man in the road suffering from gunshot wounds and brought him to Temple University Hospital where he died.
What we don't know:
No arrests have been reported and police have not shared a description on a possible suspect.