Port Richmond residents fed up with sinkhole

A sinkhole is causing issues for Port Richmond residents, who are awaiting repairs for it.

"Through the pictures you really can’t fathom how big it is until you come and see it and then you’re like oh wow! It’s huge," said Cathy.

The crater is on Belgrade at Ann Street. Because of its size, buses can’t get by and residents say it’s hard just to pick up their children from class.

Cathy says the sinkhole is bigger since it opened last Thursday, and believes it should be getting more attention from Philly Water. She fears for the foundations of these houses, and people are cutting through barricades.

"Holiday weekend or not, it’s kind of an emergency," she said. "School is in session. I had to call because people were riding up over where that silver-ish bronze car is. They were riding up on the sidewalk or whatever it is because people don’t "have time" to go up to Cedar to have time to get to the other street to go down Belgrade."

Philly Water was notified on May 27, they said in a statement. They add that they responded to a water main break at 2944 Belgrade, and that was fixed the same day. But they say full repairs require an inspection from the sewer department, which has been stymied by excessive mud and debris that they are in the process of clearing it out.

According to their statement, the repairs are expected to happen tonight or tomorrow. The next step depends on what they find.

Cathy says the weather has her anxious about what could happen.

"Yeah. Especially because we’re supposed to get severe storms today and tomorrow," she said.

Philly Water has not been able to inspect the hole.

