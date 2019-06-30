Portable backpack toilet lets you 'go anywhere'

article

When nature calls, you'll no longer have to wait to find a rest area.

The "InstaPrivy" is a portable toilet that fits in a backpack and includes a "well ventilated" pop-up privacy tent, allowing you to "take care of business" on the go.

The invention includes a foldable toilet chair, shovel, disposable bags, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, all of which come in a backpack for carrying.

The company said that, unlike tent shelters which can take 10 to 15 minutes to set up, the InstaPrivy can be deployed or taken down in 30 seconds or less.

Inventor Paul Magnum said he designed it for his own family's outdoor adventures.

The portable toilet costs $100, but is currently discounted to $75 for pre-orders.

The Instaprivy is not available until December, but can be pre-ordered on Indiegogo.com.