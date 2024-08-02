Possible explosion in Levittown leaves 2 kids, 2 adults in hospital: sources

article

Four people are in the hospital after sources say a possible explosion occurred at a home in Levittown Friday night.

Early reports said there were sounds of an explosion coming from the Bucks County house on Stream Lane just before 8 p.m.

SKYFOX was over the scene of the house that appeared to be intact. Fire crews and officials were also at the scene.

According to sources, two children were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital and two adults were taken to another hospital.

There is no word on their conditions at this time.

Check back for updates.



