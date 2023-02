Possible tornadoes reported in New Jersey

The National Weather Service was investigating several reports of possible tornadoes after quick-moving storms crossed the state on Tuesday afternoon.

At 3:51 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Twin Rivers, 13 miles east of Trenton, moving east at 35 miles per hour.

After the storm passed there were unconfirmed reports of a tornado in Princeton Junction, N.J. Photos posted to Twitter by a storm chaser showed several damaged trees in the area of Quakerbridge Rd. There also appeared to be damage to roofs on several buildings.

There was another unconfirmed report of a tornado in Millstone, in Monmouth County.

Gusty showers and thunderstorms were popping up across the state on Tuesday afternoon. Hail slightly larger and pea-sized fell in Lambertville earlier in the afternoon.

Along with the communities impacted by the storm were Hightstown, Cranbury, Roosevelt Twin Rivers, and Windsor. The impact area included the New Jersey Turnpike near Exit 8A and I-195 near mile marker 12.

Download the FREE Fox 5 NY weather app and always stay updated on storms. Apple App Store: https://apple.co/2GrlPnz Google Play Store: http://bit.ly/2IPSlTd