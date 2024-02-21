Potential mpox exposure at school in Port Richmond causes parents to worry: What to know about the virus

Some parents in a Port Richmond school are being warned about a potential exposure to the virus called mpox. The virus is also known as monkeypox.

The letter was sent out last week by the Philadelphia Department of Health to parents and staff at Richmond Elementary School. They are being asked to watch out for symptoms of mpox.

The letter came after a staff member at the school came forward with a documented case of the virus.

Symptoms include a rash, fever, headaches and could be very painful.

"The Philadelphia Department of Health notified select members of your school community of a potential low-level exposure to mpox" read the letter.

"It’s rarely fatal, not anything to panic about but something to be aware of" said Dr. Mike Cirigliano of the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

He says, although the virus is not a sexually transmitted disease, it spreads mostly through skin to skin contact. Adding that the risks of exposure in normal settings is low.

"If the person that had mpox is symptomatic then there is a risk of transmission. What you need to do is number one is make sure you keep an eye on your child see if they have any symptoms. If they have a rash if they have anything like that get in contact with the health care provider that cares for them" said Dr. Cirigliano.

Another letter sent from the school's principal said if parents did not receive the notice from the Department of Health they should have no exposure risk.

Those who have been exposed are being asked to monitor for potential symptoms until next Tuesday.

In the letter, the principal says Richmond Elementary is taking necessary precautions, including updated cleaning protocols.