Potholes, sinkholes swallowing vehicles in Philly create reoccurring issues among residents

It’s a sight and sound people in Philly say they are used to, potholes and vehicles crashing into them.

"Huge issue, the roads are terrible all over the city," said Nicole Pagonis.

Pagonis reported a pothole near her home on Thompson Street back in December.

"I got an alert that it would be fixed in 45 days and that has since passed, now it’s worse," said Pagonis.

According to Philly 311, another person recently submitted a reported about the Thompson Street pothole.

Pagonis says she’s growing more and more tired of the sound of vehicles crashing into the pothole 24/7.

"They should come out here and fix it, it should be a priority. I feel sorry for any car that goes by here that might incur some type of damage. I mean, yes, we are annoyed on Thompson Street but it’s more on the cars that I feel sorry for," said Pagonis.

These words are being echoed by those living near Almond Street, where there sits a huge sinkhole that residents say has been swallowing up vehicles.

"The first time that it happened we were actually walking around the park with the dog and we seen an SUV face first in the hole," said Brenda Steger.

FOX 29 News was there on Friday when an SUV was getting towed away after falling victim to the sinkhole.

Robert Villanueva who lives nearby, says it’s not getting any smaller.

"It was like maybe a third of what it is now, now it’s almost from sidewalk to sidewalk," said Villanueva.

Sunday evening, the road was blocked off.

The city says the streets department doesn’t have anything in its system on the Almond Street sinkhole but will investigate.

Many are hoping the sinkhole will be fixed sooner rather than later.

In the meantime, many say the sinkhole and the other potholes are unfortunately a part of what makes Philly.

"That’s the thing with the city, there is always potholes, it’s tough but I guess that’s just, I don’t know, a Philly thing," said Jerry Wacura.

The city encourages people who experience an issue with sinkholes or potholes to continue creating reports with 311.