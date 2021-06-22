Pottstown fire that killed father, son also claimed life of mother

article

Authorities say an early morning fire in an eastern Pennsylvania home that killed a man and a teenager has also claimed the life of a woman.

The Lehigh County coroner's office said 47-year-old Bernadette Norton of Pottstown was pronounced dead just before 4:30 p.m. Monday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Officials earlier said 48-year-old Joseph Norton and a 14-year-old youth were pronounced dead after the 2:30 a.m. Monday blaze.

Chief Frank Hand of the Pottstown fire department said the three victims were father, mother and son. Hand said the cause of the smoky blaze hadn't yet been determined but it appeared to have been accidental.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter