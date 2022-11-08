Powerball delay due to processing error in Minnesota

The delay in reporting Powerball’s winning numbers for the $2 billion jackpot was due to a processing delay in Minnesota, the Minnesota Lottery said in a release.

"After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7. The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised."

The numbers, which were supposed to be released Monday night, were not made available until Tuesday morning.

"Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

UPDATE: In a tweet the California Lottery announced a winning ticket was sold at a service station in Altadena, California.

The winning numbers are white balls 10, 33, 41, 47, and 56, and the red Powerball 10.