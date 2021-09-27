Powerball jackpot climbs to $545M

If there was any place to buy a Powerball ticket it might be the Royal Tobacco Outlet on MacDade Boulevard in Holmes, Delaware County. It’s a lucky place this week.



"There’s a new millionaire in the neighborhood. I’d like to be the second," said a loyal lottery customer.



"Speechless. Speechless. I had a couple of tickets on my own I had to check" said Nate Miller a cashier Royal Tobacco after FOX 29 informed him there was a $1 million Mega Millions ticket that was sold here for last Friday’s drawing in September.

So far, the winner has not come forward. Friday’s winning numbers were 17-21-27-43-56 and the Mega Ball 15. The ticket matched all five white balls but not the yellow Mega Ball.



"I’ve been asking customers to check their tickets," said owner Ahmed Stil, who according to the Pennsylvania Lottery will receive a $5,000 retailer bonus.



"I don’t really play the lottery often but because somebody won here I’m going to buy a ticket," said Kelly Mitchell of Norwood.



News of the winning Mega Millions ticket had the lottery machine buzzing behind the counter at Royal Tobacco.



"Do you think lightning can strike twice? asked reporter Chris O’Connell. "No, no, I think that’s a one in million thing. I don’t think it will ever happen again. But it’s still cool," said Brittany Swanson of Glenolden.



It turns out, the Philadelphia area is on quite a lottery roll. Last week, a $2 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Wawa store on 1707 Arch Street in Center City for last Saturday’s drawing.

Another $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Stop and Go Deli in Washington Township Gloucester County. New Jersey. Last week ,a $1 million dollar "Mining for Millions" scratch-off ticket was sold at the Hometown Deli in Wrightstown, Bucks County. The owner at Royal Tobacco is hoping lightning strikes twice.



When asked if his store will become a lucky charm. Stil said "I hope so. Especially for the Powerball. This big.. That’s a lot of money for somebody"



The drawing will be held 10:59 p.m. ET.

