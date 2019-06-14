Powerful storm leaves wake of destruction in Camden County

A community in Camden County is cleaning up after damaging wind and heavy rain moved through the area Thursday night.

Across Gloucester Township, there were a number of massive uprooted trees, as well as damage to homes, cars, and backyards.

"It was 10 minutes of real fright and then just that fast it was gone," Tom Concannon said. "The house was shaking, you just knew something was going on."

Concannon's minivan and shed were crushed by a large tree at his home near North Black Horse Pike. Their grill also flipped over in the backyard.

Concannon's neighbor, Joey Beehler, had a gutter and pieces of siding ripped off the side of his home.

He says he sat in the bathtub as the storm rolled through.

"I just started to pray, I thought, wow, I couldn't get over how bad it was, I mean it just came so fast and it whipped so hard, it was just outrageous," Beehler said. "Mother Nature's wrath is nothing to play with."

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that tornadic winds between EF0 and EF1 blew across nearby Mulica HIill. They are currently working to assess the damage in the Blackwood area.

Neighbors say they are grateful no one was hurt and all of the damage can be replaced.

"At the end of the day, we count our blessings, not our bruises," says Concannon. "We're fortunate, it could've been a heck of a lot worse," he says.