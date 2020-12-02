Pregnant woman, child injured in South Philadelphia house fire

article

Fire officials say a pregnant woman and a child were injured during a house fire in South Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a home on the 2900 block of South 13th Street around 1:30 a.m. and quickly put the blaze under control.

The woman and child were taken to Jefferson Hospital with minor injuries. Multiple dogs were also rescued from the home.

Investigators are working to determine what sparked the fire.

