Pregnant woman found shot dies; baby clings to life in Delaware County: officials

A tragedy in a Delaware County community unfolded as a pregnant woman was found shot and killed, while her baby clings to life.

Police in Lansdowne were called to an apartment on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue Thursday night, around 7:30, after a 911 caller reported gunshots, officials said.

The woman, who was about eight months pregnant, was found suffering with a gunshot wound. She died at scene.

First responders then transported the woman to a local hospital, in an effort to save her unborn child. The baby was born and is hospitalized in critical condition.

Authorities said the 911 caller was detained. Police continue to investigate the circumstances. They ask anyone with any information to contact Sergeant Jon McGowan at 610-623-0700 or by email: jmcgowan@lansdowneborough.com.