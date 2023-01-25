4.2-magnitude earthquake shakes Malibu area, followed by multiple aftershock-quakes

article

A preliminary 4.2-magnitude earthquake, followed by 3.5-magnitude and 2.9-magnitude aftershocks in the Malibu area early Wednesday morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first earthquake happened about 10 miles south of Malibu Beach and 15 miles southwest of Santa Monica. Its depth was reported at about 9.2 miles, according to USGS.

Just seconds after the first jolt, a second earthquake was reported – a preliminary 3.5-magnitude earthquake, also 10 miles south of Malibu Beach. The depth for the second earthquake was reported at about 8 miles, according to USGS.

Roughly 22 minutes after the first quake, a 2.8-magnitude aftershock was reported by the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. While there are many variables involved, geologists say damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5.



USGS provides information about earthquakes by state and preparedness information, including helpful information for those in California.



The USGS is asking anyone who felt the quakes to submit a brief report. You can click here for more information.

