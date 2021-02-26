President Biden, first lady visit Houston following winter storm

President Joe Biden will visit Houston on Friday to discuss recovery efforts following the winter storm and to visit the new FEMA COVID-19 vaccination site.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden are expected to arrive in Houston at noon.

The president will tour the Harris County Emergency Operations Center while the first lady packages food and water at the Houston Food Bank.

Later, the president will join the first lady at the food bank for a tour and a talk with volunteers.

At 5 p.m., President Biden will deliver remarks at the FEMA COVID-19 vaccination facility, which opened this week.

Officials say the site at NRG Park will fully-vaccinate approximately 126,000 people by administering 6,000 vaccines per day seven days a week for three weeks before transitioning to second doses for three weeks.

Advertisement

After their visit to vaccination site, President Biden and the first lady will depart from Houston back to Washington, D.C.

The president’s visit to Houston comes a week after a historic winter storm left millions across Texas without power or clean drinking water for days.

Power has been restored in the Houston area and most boil water advisories have been lifted, but some residents are still left with repairs to damage caused by burst pipes.

Over the weekend, President Biden signed a major disaster declaration for dozens of Texas counties. He ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the winter weather.

RELATED: President Biden signs major disaster declaration for Texas following winter weather