President Biden, VP Harris mark 10th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial
WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will mark the 10th anniversary of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial in Washington, D.C. with a ceremony Thursday.
The memorial was dedicated in 2011 and honors King's legacy and struggle for freedom, equality, and justice.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
The sculpture is composed of 159 granite blocks and features text engravings that capture King's words.
The memorial is open 24 hours a day.
Advertisement