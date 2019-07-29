Pretty penny: Check your couch cushions — these pennies could be worth as much as $200,000

The next time you get change, you might want to check if there are any valuable pennies among your coins because some could be worth $200,000 or more.

There ate seven types of pennies that might be worth a chunk of change, according to CNBC. Some of those pennies are bronze instead of zinc, while others have misprints or misalignments with lettering.

Be on the lookout for these pennies:

1943 bronze Lincoln penny

This penny, which sold for about $1.7 million in 2010, is made of bronze instead of the normal zinc. In 1942, the U.S. Mint switched to a zinc-coated stamping system for pennies. But some of the bronze coins slipped through the process and ended up in circulation, according to CNBC.

If you think you’ve found a rare bronze penny, the U.S. Mint suggests using a magnet on it. If it sticks, it’s not copper. But if it doesn’t stick, you might have yourself a rare find.

1969 “S” double die obverse

Advertisement

According to CNBC, double dies are imprints with an added image on the stamp that can cause misalignment.

For the 1969 pennies, the words “Liberty” and “In God We Trust” have a sort of double-vision look to them because of the misaligned stamp. There is also an “S” below the year, indicating it was made at the Mint in San Francisco.

1972 double die obverse

This penny has similar doubling on the word “Liberty” and phrase “In God We Trust” as the 1969 penny. The date also shows a slight imprint doubling, but it’s not as prominent as it is on the word and phrase.

1983 double die reverse

The double lettering appearance is on the back of this penny instead of the front. The doubling is most prominent on the phrase “E Pluribus Unum.”

1992 close AM reverse

On the back of this coin, the phrase “United States of America” has the “A” and M” in America slightly touching instead of being properly spaced.

1995 double die obverse

This coin also shows a doubling effect on the word “Liberty.”

1999 wide AM reverse

On the back of this penny, the “A” and “M” in “United States of America” don’t touch, though they were designed to show slight touching instead of wide spacing.

If any of these pennies are in your pocket, piggy bank or coin stash, you may want to get them appraised. Some auction houses offer free evaluations and can help you get the coin certified.