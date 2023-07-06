Principal at center of diploma drama at Philadelphia High School for Girls graduation replaced

A principal at the center of a graduation fiasco at a Philadelphia high school that has since gone viral on social media has been replaced.

In June, some graduates from the Philadelphia High School for Girls were denied their diplomas on stage at graduation after their expressions of excitement.

The graduates' families were told not to cheer and to hold their applause. Graduates were also told they could only walk across the stage.

Hafsah Abdur Rahman participated in the graduation, but after doing a physical gesture across the stage, Philadelphia High School for Girls Principal Lisa Mesi did not hand over the diploma.

"Miss Mesi said she didn't give me my diploma because the crowd chuckled," Hafsah said.

The graduate said the outburst of joy was brought on by reaching the end of a high-school career that was partly ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"After four years of high school, all these girls went through a lot - through COVID, mentally, physically - and you just humiliate them," Hafsah's mother Jasmine Reid said.

Graduate Saleemah Burch was also denied her diploma for making a gesture that caused a reaction from the audience.

Though the students received their diplomas after the conclusion of the ceremony, the students and their families say it does not make up for the embarrassment they faced.

In a letter addressed to parents, the school announced Janis Butler would serve as the Substitute Principal in a change they say is only temporary.

Sources say Mesi received death threats after the news of what happened at the graduation went viral.

It is unclear if Mesi will return to the school.