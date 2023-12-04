Prisoner escape: New video released, reward offered in search for Gino Hagenkotter

The search to locate 34-year-old prison escapee Gino Hagenkotter continues as the U.S. Marshals offers a reward leading to his arrest.

There is currently a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to Hagenkotter’s arrest. The U.S. Marshals are also offering a reward up to $1,500 for information leading to his arrest and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers has offered an additional $500.

The $500 Crime Stoppers reward will be paid immediately upon arrest.

"While we are seeking the public’s assistance in apprehending Hagenkotter, we are also warning that anyone assisting him in his flight will be prosecuted to the fullest extent," Said Supervisory Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark.

Gino Hagenkotter's tattoo | U.S. Marshals

On Thursday, November 30, Hagenkotter, a prisoner at Riverside Correctional Facility, escaped while working in an orchard behind Philadelphia Industrial Correctional Center.

Hagenkotter asked an officer if he could use the bathroom just before noon and escaped by climbing a fence at the rear of the orchard. Officials say the officer on duty reported him missing around 12:05 p.m.

The prisoner was incarcerated for charges related to theft and burglary, according to officials, and was scheduled to be released from prison in late-April. He met the criteria for an outdoor work assignment, officials said.

Hagenkotter was due to be released from the nearby Riverside Correctional Facility into a transitional program on Thursday. But officials canceled the transfer after learning he had open retail theft charges in suburban Bucks County, and told Hagenkotter he would continue serving time at Riverside until April, Carney said. She said officials believe that played a role in his decision to escape.

The escape prompted all Philadelphia prisons to be placed on lockdown and visits have been discontinued.

The U.S. Marshals, involved in high-profile captures including this summer’s pursuit of killer Danelo Cavalcante , are leading the search for Hagenkotter.

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Philadelphia Tipline at 1-866-865-TIPS(8477) or at www.usmarshals.gov.