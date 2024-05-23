Expand / Collapse search

Pro-Palestine protesters pack up tent encampment at Drexel University

Published  May 23, 2024 6:40am EDT
Philadelphia
A pro-Palestine tent encampment that overtook part of Drexel University's campus peacefully disbanded early Thursday morning.

Protesters willingly collected their belongings and took down tents to signal an end to the encampment on the school’s Korman Quad.

Drexel President John Fry repeatedly told protesters to leave, saying the encampment was a threat to campus safety. On Monday night, Fry said he authorized "all necessary steps to clear the encampment" and classes were held virtually

Fry said members of the Philadelphia Police Department joined campus police and public safety officers to clear the encampment "as peacefully as possible." It doesn't appear as though police entered the encampment, and the show of force was enough to motivate protesters to pack up.

"An unauthorized encampment that involves large numbers of people unaffiliated with Drexel trespassing on our campus is illegal," Fry said in a statement Thursday. "The language and chants coming from this demonstration, underscored by protestors’ repugnant "demands," must now come to an end."

No arrests were immediately reported at Drexel. This comes nearly two weeks after Philadelphia police arrested over two dozen protesters while dismantling the tent encampment that occupied part of UPenn's campus. 

"While Drexel University is committed to protecting the right of its community members to assemble peacefully and express their views, I have the responsibility and authority to regulate campus gatherings in order to ensure everyone’s safety and well-being and to fulfill our mission to educate our students," Fry wrote.

The Drexel protesters’ demands ranged from the university administration calling for a ceasefire in Gaza and divesting from companies that do business with Israel, to abolition of the Drexel police department and termination of the school’s chapter of Hillel, the Jewish campus organization, and another Jewish campus group, Chabad.