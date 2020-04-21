Procession held in East Norriton in memory of veteran who passed away from COVID-19

A veteran in Montgomery County was honored Tuesday after passing away from COVID-19.

A procession was held in East Norriton in memory of 81-year-old Donald Spitko. He was a Marine and served in World War II. Once he was out of the service, he worked at Philadelphia Electric until he retired in 1995.

The procession began at Einstein Hospital and continued to a local funeral home.

To date, Montgomery County has 3,154 cases, including 223 deaths.

___

