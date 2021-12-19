Prosecutor: Suspect arrested in deaths of 2 in New Jersey

article

Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in the deaths of two people at a New Jersey apartment complex over the weekend.

The Ocean County prosecutor’s office said Sunday that Lakewood Township police and the county sheriff’s office crime scene investigation unit are taking part in the investigation of "what appears to be a double homicide that occurred earlier this morning."

The prosecutors said a suspect was in custody. Capt. Greg Staffordsmith, a police spokesman, told NJ.com that the two people were killed at the Brettwood apartments.

