Prosecutors: 3 charged after man fatally shot at Collingswood apartment complex; 1 suspect at large

Authorities announced charges against three men in connection with the murder of a 26-year-old man last month in Collingswood, New Jersey.

Police responded to an apartment building on the 500 block of North Newton Lake Drive on Sunday, Nov. 17. Officers found Jose Morel inside the lobby of the building suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

According to investigators, Dawud Haskins, 21, Dwayne Graves, 21, both from Camden, and Damian Crews, 20, of Collingswood, were each charged with felony murder and armed robbery on Nov. 26. The Camden County Prosecutor’s Office, Collingswood Police Department and the United States Marshals Service are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Dwayne Graves.

Graves is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information pertaining to his whereabouts is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Matthew Barber at 856-225-5166 or Collingswood Police Detective Michael Manning at 856-854-1901.