Prosecutors: 3 men, 1 teen sought in deadly Montgomery County mugging

A teenage boy is among four people being sought in connection to a deadly mugging that happened last weekend in Montgomery County, according to authorities.

County prosecutors on Friday brought murder charges against 16-year-old Ahmad Mohammed, who investigators say was among a group who robbed and fatally shot 27-year-old Robert Stiles last Saturday in Pottstown.

It's believed that Mohammed grabbed Stiles on E. High Street just before 9 p.m. and lead him to a property where 22-year-old Daijon Harrison and 20-year-old Samir Bentley joined in the mugging.

According to investigators, Harrison shot Stiles three times using a handgun that was given to him by Bentley. Stiles collapsed on the sidewalk as the group fled to a dark-colored Chrysler Town and Country minivan that was reported stolen out of Philadelphia a week earlier.

As the van sped away, investigators say 26-year-old Eric Baker fired an assault rifle at the vehicle. Prosecutors say Stiles is seen on video tossing a plastic bag full of marijuana several feet away from where he is lying.

"These three men, including a juvenile with an outstanding warrant, drove a stolen vehicle to Pottstown from Philadelphia to rob Robert Stiles of marijuana and then killed him," DA Kevin Steele said.

The Chrysler Town and Country minivan was found abandoned with a flat tire near a Wawa in Royersford, according to police.

Wawa surveillance video showed Bentley and Mohammed entering the store around 9 p.m., a little more than 20 minutes after the murder, and purchased food, then left the store.

Murder and related charges have also been brought against Harrison and Bentley, prosecutors said. Baker is sought on assault charges and weapons offenses. All four suspects remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the four suspects should contact the Montgomery County Detectives’ Tip Line at 610-278-3638.

