Witnesses pull driver from burning car after crash in Feasterville, officials say

A speeding driver whose car went airborne and slammed into a gas station in Feasterville early Friday morning was pulled from the burning wreckage by two civilians, according to authorities.

Emergency crew responded to a Getty gas station on Bridgetown Pike around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a single-car crash.

Feasterville Fire Cheif Christopher Cummings told reporters that a speeding car on Bridgetown Pike hit a traffic sign and slammed into a car in the parking lot of a Getty gas station. Investigators believe the car then went airborne and slammed into a nearby mechanic shop and started a fire.

The charred remains of a car that authorities say sped off the road and slammed into another car and a mechanics shop in Feasterville.

Two civilians who happened to be nearby the early morning crash pulled the driver from the car before emergency crews arrived, according to authorities. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

"Instantaneously the car was engulfed in flames," said William Hadley.

He says he was with his friend Bryce Sansores when they witnessed a horrifying car crash that left a car in a ball of fire.

The good Samaritans say they have no regrets risking their lives to save another person.

"If he would have lost his life his family his children would forever have questions on what happened," said Hadley.

The two young men hope to meet the victim. Fire officials say he's in stable condition. They have not yet released the exact cause of the crash.

"We had to act. If we didn't act, he would have burned alive," said Hadley.

The crash and subsequent investigation shut down Bustleton and Bridgetown Pike for several hours.

