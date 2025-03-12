Justin Smith captured: Man wanted in 2021 killing of pregnant woman arrested in Atlanta

article

A Philadelphia man who spent nearly four years on the run after he was accused of killing a pregnant woman was taken into custody last weekend in Atlanta.

Justin Smith, 26, was sought for the murder of Diana Brice, a 21-year-old pregnant woman who was found shot to death at a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

The FBI offered a $25k reward for Smith's arrest, but he managed to elude for nearly four years before he was arrested following a foot chase in Atlanta.

What we know:

Diana Brice, 21, was first reported missing in March 2021 and later found fatally shot in the head inside a property in Southwest Philadelphia.

Brice, who was 3 months pregnant when she died, was last seen getting into Justin Smith's Ford Fusion, which police later found on fire in Southwest Philadelphia.

Investigators say the investigation lead them to a property on Eastwick Avenue, where Brice's lifeless body was found with multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

An arrest warrant was issued for Smith in April 2021 in connection to Brice's murder.

Featured article

Nearly four years later, police in Atlanta finally caught up with Smith during a traffic stop for an expired registration.

Authorities say Smith lead officers on a vehicle pursuit and foot chase before he was taken into custody.

Smith is being held on murder charges and will be brought back to Philadelphia to face prosecution, authorities say.

Dig deeper:

This isn't the first out-of-state arrest that authorities have made in Brice's death.

Tylidiah Garnett was arrested in Florida for allegedly helping Smith load Brice's body into the car and providing the gasoline used to torch the abandoned vehicle.

Garnett was charged with arson, abuse of a corpse, criminal conspiracy, and related offenses.