Woman's body found in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A woman's body was discovered overnight in Southwest Philadelphia.

The body was discovered at 58th and Eastwick Streets.

Investigators are looking into whether it's connected to the disappearance of a missing pregnant woman from Delaware County.

Police said 21-year-old Dianna Brice, who is pregnant, was spotted leaving the laundromat with her boyfriend Justin Smith around 1 p.m on March 30.

According to police, neither have been heard from since that day.

Around four hours later police said Smith's car was found abandoned and on fire near the intersection of 59th and Florence streets in Philadelphia.

Anyone with information on Brice and Smith is encouraged to contact Upper Darby Police Detective Division at 610-734-7677.

