Prosecutors charge Pennsauken man in deadly shooting outside grocery store

Prosecutors say a Camden County man has been charged in connection to a deadly shooting outside a grocery store in Pennsauken last month.

Tsai Davis, 18, was arrested by U.S,. Marshals on Thursday and charged with first-degree murder and related offenses.

Police allege on Sept. 16 Davis opened fire on 33-year-old Dexter Threadgill outside of a grocery store on the 4700 block of Westfield Avenue in Pennsauken.

Authorities identified Davis as a primary suspect following an investigation into several nearby security cameras that captured the shooting.

Davis has been transported to the Camden County Correctional Facility where he is awaiting a detention hearing.

