Prosecutors: Man found fatally shot inside home in Trenton

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found inside a Trenton-area home with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

The gruesome discovery was made inside a property on Home Avenue, according to the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

Officials did not provide information on the victim. No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.

Prosecutors say more information is forthcoming.

