Prosecutors: Uber driver sexually assaulted woman after driving her home from restaurant

article

Prosecutors say an Uber driver is charged with sexually assaulting a woman after he drove her home from a Trenton restaurant.

Gilberto Segura, 52, of Hamilton, is charged with two counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of aggravated sexual contact.

According to the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office, the woman took the Uber home from Cooper's Riverview and while in front of her Ewing Township home the driver sexually assaulted her. Investigators say the woman was eventually able to get out of the vehicle and into her house where one of her housemates called the police.

The Uber driver was identified using the victim’s phone and Uber cell phone application, according to prosecutors. Segura was located at his Hamilton Township home and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP