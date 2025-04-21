Prospect Medical Holdings to 'begin the process of winding down Crozer Health'

article

Prospect Medical Holdings, the Texas-based healthcare company behind Crozer Health, will start to wind down operations at the Delaware County hospital.

"Prospect Medical Holdings will file closure notices and begin the process of winding down Crozer Health and all of its operations," FTI Consulting said via email.

At last check, Crozer received a $6M donation from Penn Medicine and Delaware County that temporarily kept the floundering hospital afloat for a week.

"As court-appointed receiver, we are disappointed an alternative resolution and sale could not be reached," FTI Consulting continued in a statement.

What we know:

After failing to find a buyer or secure the money needed to remain afloat, FTI Consulting on Monday said Prospect Medical Holdings will start to "wind down operations" at Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals in Ridley Park.

"Today, Prospect Medical Holdings will file closure notices and begin the process of winding down Crozer Health and all of its operations," a statement from FTI Consulting emailed to FOX 29 News read. "As Court-appointed receiver, we are disappointed an alternative resolution and sale could not be reached."

This comes after Prospect Medical Holdings, the hospital's ownership group, was thrown a multi-million-dollar lifeline last week from Penn Medicine and Delaware County. This short-term funding helped cover the hospital's payroll, among other operational necessities, as they searched for a long-term solution.

Featured article

Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals employs 3,200 people and provides critical care for an estimated 200,00 people who live near the facility. An email from FTI Consulting directed any question about hospital employees and patients to Prospect Medical Holdings.

"We are thankful to all those who came forward and offered potential solutions to sustain operations, as well as the patients who put their trust in Crozer Health and the dedicated employees who have continued to show up at work leading up to and throughout this process to provide the care and comfort patients need," the statement continued.

What they're saying:

Pennsylvania Senator Tim Kearney called Prospect's decision to close the hospital "a devastating and disgraceful blow to our communities."

"Prospect’s decision to move forward with the closure of the Crozer Health System is a devastating and disgraceful blow to our communities, our healthcare workers, and every patient who has ever relied on our local hospital system," Kearney said in a lengthy statement.

Attorney General Dave Sunday's Office continued the backlash against Prospect Medical Holdings, claiming its leadership "prioritized their own wealth over the wellbeing of a community."

"Along with the Governor’s office and other state and local leaders, we worked tirelessly to avoid this outcome. Unfortunately, the damage inflicted by Leonard Green & Partners — the private equity owners of Prospect — who prioritized their own wealth over the wellbeing of a community, was too much to overcome," a statement read.

What's next:

FOX 29's Jeff Cole will have a full report on the latest developments about the closure of Crozer-Chester and Taylor hospitals during FOX 29's 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts. You can stream the news for free using the FOX LOCAL app.