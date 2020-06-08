Protesters come together in show of diversity, unity in response to death of George Floyd

In the wake of protests, diversity and unity has been seen on all fronts in Philadelphia and cross the state.

“I think this is different. These protests are truly interracial, they’re inter-generational and what I saw at the two rallies that I went to is that it was disproportionately young people,” said Charles Gallagher, Professor of Race Relations at La Salle University.

Marches this weekend have made it clear that there are noticeable differences in these protests. Many have asked what has inspired such protestor diversity, and why the death of George Floyd has sparked such an uproar in America.

“There’s just no way to take your eyes away from this,” Gallagher said. “And just to feel such deep empathy and anger and sadness. And I think much of white America which is kind of where I am right now in a white suburb are in a bubble and I think that bubble for a lot of white people of good conscience has been popped.”

He continued, “I think its very difficult for a parent not to have the conversation. A white parent to have a conversation where a daughter or son is seeing someone murdered, it's state murder, and not have the discussion that this is wrong.”

Gallagher also gave insight into what he is teaching in his classes, which have focused on improving relationships between police and the community.

“I think the blue wall has to change. We need officers to be in a situation to step forward and point out that officer that has stepped over the line,” he said.

The diversity of these protests are great, as Gallagher recalls, and they prompt the honest conversations that take place at home and inspire change.

“We all know that guy. We all have someone in our family that’s like that, maybe he has a few drinks and starts talking about black people or Mexicans or Chinese,” he said. “We know that person at work, we know them in our own family, we know this person as a friend. And we need collectively to stand up to people and say this is inappropriate.”

These uncomfortable conversations are necessary as people across the region heal from the tragedy of George Floyd’s death. These protests have opened channels of communication in an unprecedented way.

“I’m kind of too young to remember the Civil Rights movement of the 60s but there is nothing that is comparable in both the scale and momentum of what’s been happening,” said Gallagher.

As we’re marching on, we will continue to talk and hopefully progress together.

