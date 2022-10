article

Pennsylvania State Police have canceled an Amber Alert for two boys who were abducted from Dauphin County.

Police say the two boys, ages 5 and 4, were abducted by a 39-year-old man and were last seen on the 2000 block of Holly Street in Harrisburg around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

The children were believed to be at special risk of harm, but they have been located safe.