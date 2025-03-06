Puppy rescued by high-tech drone team in South Jersey

The Brief A non-profit providing a high-tech rescue to find a runaway puppy was just what one Camden County woman needed. Shade is back with his owner in Cherry Hill, thanks to the work of a well-equipped rescue team.



What we know:

High-tech help came to the rescue after a five-month-old puppy took off on his own in Cherry Hill.

The pup, named Shade, has brought owner Gina Manfredi nothing but joy and happiness in their time together.

But, Gina’s world turned upside down when Shade managed to wiggle out of his harness and take off from the family, just as it was getting dark, on February 20th.

Gina said, "He was completely out of sight and I was freaking out." She and her neighbor frantically searched for Shade with no luck on the frigid night. "The temperature kept dropping, and me being out there, it was so cold. How's my almost five-month-old puppy going to survive the night?"

Dig deeper:

24 hours later and there was still no sign of Shade. Gina turned to U.S.A.R. Drone Team and team leader and founder, Michael Parziale, who was then on his way, driving two hours in hopes of saving the day.

Parziale said, "Loaded up my truck. Threw everything in and headed down right away. Time is always of the essence."

He put up his thermal drone, zeroing in on where the family thought Shade might be hiding.

Parziale continued, "I felt the dog was still going to be in the area and I just started a concentric pattern."

Timeline:

In the drone video of the search, suddenly Gina’s voice is heard, "Wait. That’s him. That’s him!"

Gina explained, "Once he zoomed in, I got to see the brindle of Shade, of his fur and I was screaming at the top of my lungs, because we found him."

But, the frightened puppy was still on the move. Gina’s brother, Michael Manfredi, quickly drove to the spot just two blocks away and softly called Shade. He is heard on the search video, "There you go, there you go. Got him!"

Gina and the family are hard crying, saying, "Oh my God, oh my God! Thank you so much!"

What they're saying:

41 minutes later and success and a record for the search and rescue drone team, ready to lend a hand.

Parziale explained, "It’s always a thrill to reunite a family member. It was very exciting, with people crying and screaming. I’ve never seen a happier dog in my life. In all the searches and rescue successes I’ve witnessed. This is the happiest dog I’ve ever seen."

And, the same could be said for Shade’s owner, as Gina commented, "I’m so happy to have my baby home. He is just my light. I couldn’t imagine another day without him."

Big picture view:

Gina has taken all kinds of steps to make sure Shade stays safe. He now has a GPS tracker on his collar along with an Apple AirTag and special harness with two leashes. This guy isn’t going anywhere.

Gina says she would never have found Shade without the help of the community. Kathleen Tortu-Bowles of Bailey’s Bridge Home to Rescue and Recovery was instrumental. Her non-profit helps reunite lost pets with their owners. She immediately and ultimately connected her with U.S.A.R. Drone Team.

Gina did pay to have them find Shade, because she could, but they area a veteran-based non-profit and they do help people who can’t afford to pay them find their pets. Anyone wishing to contribute to their continued success can do so at the GoFundMe set up here.