Purdue University student killed in dorm room, roommate arrested: officials

A Purdue University student was killed in his dorm room and his roommate was arrested Wednesday morning, school officials announced.

The victim's roommate called police to report the incident and was taken into custody as the suspect in the death, Purdue University President Mitch Daniels said in a statement.

WXIN reported the homicide took place in McCutcheon Hall and the victim was Varun Manish Chheda, 20, from Indianapolis.

Officials have given no information regarding the cause of death.

"As Purdue's president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus," Daniels said. "Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere.

Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply."

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - OCTOBER 20: General view of the campus of Purdue Boilermakers on October 20, 2018 in West Lafayette, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Purdue University staff are offering counseling and support services to students.

The university police department is investigating.