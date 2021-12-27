Quadruple shooting leaves 4 men hospitalized in North Philadelphia, police say

Four people are in the hospital after being shot in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night on the 800 block of West Clearfield Street.

Two 23-year-old men and two 25-year-old men sustained gunshot wounds during the incident. They are all expected to be okay.

At least 19 shell casings were recovered at the scene.

Police say they're reviewing surveillance footage from nearby.

