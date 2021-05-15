Quadruple shooting sends 4 to hospital in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - It was another night of gun violence in philadephia. There was a quadruple shooting in West Philadelphia.
SKYFOX was over the scene of 56th and Market Streets around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
All four victims were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.
There is no word on any arrests or motive in the shooting.
